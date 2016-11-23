Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 23 November 2016 11:25 CET

George Lamptey finally walks away from Liberty Professional job

George Lamptey has finally laid down his tools as head coach of Liberty Professionals after seeing them almost go down to division one last season.

He has been with the club for almost a decade and was reported to have been sacked earlier on in the transfer window.

He returned for a short spell but has decided to seek fortunes somewhere else.

'I have decided to resign, I want to stay out of the Premier League for some time, I will still be involved in Coaching but maybe a division one side or a second division side.' He told Starr FM

Veteran Sellas Tetteh has already taken over the Pre-season activities and is likely to take over as the head coach of the club soon.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Who can lead us to succeed? Only the one whom Jesus Christ lives in him,and where to get such one is the question.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
