Asante Kotoko’s Michael Osei anticipates a tactical battle against Hearts of Oak



Michael Osei has proven good in pre-season and has led the Porcupine Warriors to the summit of the G-6 table and now faces sworn enemies Hearts of Oak.

The former assistant to Mas-Ud Dramani says the game against Hearts of Oak will be won on the tactical board.

'This match is mostly for the supporters, but we have taken this tournament very serious,' Osei said

'Despite it being a pre-season tournament, playing against Hearts, we need to approach the game with tactical discipline and show concentration in order to overcome them.'

