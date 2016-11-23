Images Image adding creativity to the Ghana Premier League, now set to reward players

Images Image led by award winning Photo journalist Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh has instituted an award winning scheme that will see them award players in the Ghana Premier League awarded.

Arguably, the biggest football Photography establishment that has swept through the Ghana Premier League is aimed at playing a key role in raising the standards of the Ghana Premier League.

Background:

Images Image, has managed to address a gap that had hitherto been scarcely explored: the creation of a Ghana Premier League photo library. This was a timely phenomenon that brought a lot of players and moments to the limelight, a commendable feat within a system where fans are hardly able to get acquainted with the players that influence the league.

«Our aim was to document and project the moments that defined the just ended season,» said the well-travelled Ms Adadevoh, who also covers the national football teams and other sporting disciplines.

Ms. Adadevoh and her outfit have decided to step it up a notch by instituting the GPL Best Image 2016 Awards scheme. This initiative is set to reward players, officials and other football stakeholders for outstanding shots captured by Images Image which features them. It is the first of its kind in the history of the Ghanaian top flight.

"Our aim is to expose our local players and other actors to the international market. We want to sell our own," Ms Adadevoh explained.

"My team and I put up 16 categories covering areas across officiating, celebration, attacking, defending, disappointments, coaches, officials, fans, you name it,' she added.

In the end, after deliberations and consultations with Ghana Premier League stakeholders, the following final categories were decided on:

Best Defending Shot (DS), Best Attacking Shot (AS), Best Goalkeeping Shot (GS) , Best Mid-Air Shot (Mid-Air), Best Shot of a Coach (Coach) , Best Shot of Club Administrator (Admin) , Best Shot of an Official (official), Best Confrontational Shot (CS), Best Disappointed Shot (BDS) and Best Shot of a Fan (FAN), Best Individual Celebration Shot (CSI), Best Team Celebration Shot (CST), Best Team Shot (BT), Best Action Shot Northern Zone (NAS), Best Action Shot Southern Zone (SAS) and the Best Sportsmanship Shot (SS).

In each category is a minimum of four nominated photos (a maximum of eight), named A to H. According to Ms Adedevoh, these shortlisted photos were selected by criteria of popularity (images that made social media waves by managing a lot of likes, shares and comments) and positive impact (images that, as Ms Adadevoh said, "project the image of the Ghana Premier League.")

Ms. Adadevoh said she excluded herself from the judging process because she realized: "these are all my works and I have emotional attachments to them."

The voting process for fans to decide on their best 2015/16 Ghana Premier League images is in two phases. The first is to text the keyword of the category to the shortcode 1446 to get the category's link.

After receiving the link, Ms Adadevoh explains the second phase. «For example, to vote for picture 'A' in the Best Defending Shot category, text 'DA X' to 1446 - where 'DS' is the category keyword and 'A' is the letter for the picture under the category being voted for."

Winners will be revealed at a date yet to be announced.

The Awards are supported by GTV, GHPL Live and MobileContent.com Limited.

