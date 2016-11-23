Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
23 November 2016

AWC 2016: Black Queens ready for Nigeria challenge

By MyJoyOnline

Black Queens midfielder Elizabeth Addo has stated their readiness for the game against the Super Falcons on Wednesday.

Ghana will face Nigeria in their second group game at this year's African Women's Championship in Cameroon.

A win for the Black Queens will see them book qualification to the last four of the competition, this Elizabeth Addo who led the team to defeat Kenya 3-1 in their opening game says they are ready to do.

"We are very prepared. The Nigerians know us well and we know them too," she said

"We are not under pressure. It is just a normal game and we are going to have fun."

"Having played in Nigeria before (for River Angels), I know most of the Nigerian players and they know my abilities too."

"For us (playing body), all we need is victory. There is always a 1st time."

"Ghana has reached the final on three previous occasions and lost to Nigeria each time."

"Who knows? We can make history this time."

The game is scheduled for 3pm Ghana time.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

IT WILL BE A BIG MISTHINK TO SEE THE OLDIES AS IF THEY NEVER JUMPED IN THE AFTERNOON BEFORE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

