Sports News | 23 November 2016 10:36 CET

Sellas Tetteh takes charge of Liberty Professionals preseason

By MyJoyOnline

Former Ghana coach Sellas Tetteh has taken charge of Liberty Professionals on interim basis.

Tetteh has started pre season with the team ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season.

Liberty are currently without a coach following the exit of veteran trainer George Lamptey.

Tetteh, a director of the club, has decided to take charge of the club's technical duties after George Lamptey was sacked as head coach.

''I decided to help with the pre season since the club has no head coach at the moment. You know I'm also a director of Liberty and therefore I have to help,'' Tetteh told the Graphic Sport.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

