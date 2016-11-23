Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 23 November 2016 09:55 CET

New Hasaacas coach Ben Bessa Zola to work with old technical team

Newly appointed Hasaacas head coach Ben Bessa Zola will be working with the old technical team but will be given the final say on all transfer matters.

The new coach was handed a two year contract with a mandate to bring the club back to the Ghana Premier League after they got relegated last season.

Nana Benyin Eyison has recently revealed that he is willing to get the club back and was determined to ensure the technical team have all the financial backing they need to get things done.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

A word to the wise ain't necessary -- it's the stupid ones that need the advice.
By: Bill Cosby
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img