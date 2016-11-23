New Hasaacas coach Ben Bessa Zola to work with old technical team

Newly appointed Hasaacas head coach Ben Bessa Zola will be working with the old technical team but will be given the final say on all transfer matters.

The new coach was handed a two year contract with a mandate to bring the club back to the Ghana Premier League after they got relegated last season.

Nana Benyin Eyison has recently revealed that he is willing to get the club back and was determined to ensure the technical team have all the financial backing they need to get things done.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com