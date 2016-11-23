Ayew out as Mahrez, Aubameyang make CAF POTY shortlist

Ghana's Andre Ayew will not get the chance to contest for the next Glo CAF Player of the Year after he was not included in the final shortlist for the CAF Player of the Year.

Ayew was part of the initial shortlist put together by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) but after voting was done by members of the CAF Media Committee, CAF Technical & Development Committee and half of the 20-member Panel of Experts (10 persons), the Ghanaian failed to make the cut.

The new shortlist has the likes of Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, current Player of the Year, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Egypt's Mohammed Salah and Islam Slimani of Algeria.

The winner of the Glo CAF Player of the Year will be decided from votes from “the Head Coaches/Technical Directors of the 54 National Associations affiliated to CAF plus Associate Members, Reunion Island and Zanzibar, together with the other half of the 20-member Panel of Experts (10 persons).”

CAF also announced the shortlist for Best Player based in Africa and that included:

Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns & Zimbabwe);

Keegan Dolly (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa);

Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe & Zambia);

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa);

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns & Uganda).

Onyango, Billiat and Dolly played key roles in Mamelodi Sundowns' capture of the 2016 CAF Champions League trophy.

The Glo CAF Awards will be held in Abuja, Nigeria on January 5.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana