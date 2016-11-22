Sports Cul to promote sports and culture in Ghana

By Angela Ayimbire, GNA

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA - Sports Cul Ghana Limited a sports management firm has pledged to support football and the lesser known sports as well as cultural activities with a total amount of US 44 Million over a period of one year.

Sports Cul would support the Ghana Premier League clubs, women football clubs, Division One League clubs,other sports and cultural activities.

Mr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Communications Director of Sports Cul, at a press conference on Tuesday, said his firm is in partnership with the United Arab Emirates to improve the quality of football in Ghana, saying that, ' Football is on the decline in Ghana''.

''The domestic leagues of the various divisions are no longer attractive as they used to be some two decades ago and supporters are no more interested in our own premier leagues anymore hence the need for this initiative'', he noted.

He said they are determined and committed to ensuring the development of the local league matches in Ghana and ''we are ready to financially support the development of football and other sporting disciplines in the country".

Mr. Asare said the Ghana Premier League players will receive an amount of GH¢2,000 each at the end of every month whiles the Division One League Players and the female footballers will receive GH¢1,000 each.

Coaches will also be paid between GH¢5,000 to GH¢10,000 monthly whiles match officials take GH¢3,000 each.

The eye-popping package from Sports Cul Ghana Limited will also see Premier league clubs receiving GH¢20,500 and division one and female clubs receiving GH¢10,250 as accountable cash every month.

An amount of $800,000 will be splashed on the media for their reports on the local league matches as well as the supporters of the various clubs.

Awards will be given to the first four teams of the various leagues, with the first walking away with $400,000 US dollars, $300,000 for the second, and $250,000 for the third and fourth places.

Mr. Frank Boahene, Director of Green Grass technology said the firm will create thirty-two new pitches for the clubs and also refurbish the deteriorated pitches of some clubs.

In the area of Culture, Spots Cul is focused on promoting the interest of musicians, actors and actresses in Ghana to international standards for socio-economic transformation of Ghana.

It is set to fund regional Cultural Festival competitions climaxed with national Cultural Awards.

All these incentives he said, are to motivate players do apt their game and to also enrich the Ghanaian culture.

The mouth-watery financial obligation has been hugely lauded by many pundits of the game as the turning point of football development in the country.

Other sporting disciplines the company hopes to support include, boxing, athletics and beach soccer.

Mr Asare said ''Sports Cul Ghana limited enjoys a direct relationship with its partners in Uniited Arab Emirates since 2007.The agreement between sports cul and the foreign investors is for twelve years, after which the investors will conduct a review to assess the project so far'', he noted.

