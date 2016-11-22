Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 22 November 2016 23:00 CET

Ghanaian players miss out on Africa Player of the Year award

By GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
Accra, Nov. 22, GNA - Ghana Black Stars deputy skipper Andre Dede Ayew failed to make the shortlist of five players selected for the 2016 Glo- Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Africa Player of the Year Award slated for Thursday, January 5 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Ayew, who plays for West Ham united in England, was named in the initial 30 man shortlist by CAF in October but could not make the top five.

The top five was decided by votes from members of the CAF Media Committee, CAF Technical & Development Committee and half of the 20-member Panel of Experts (10 persons).

The 2015 CAF player of the Year, Gabonese International Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang will face strong competition from Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Leicester City), Sadio Mane (Senegal and Liverpool), Mohammed Salah (Egypt and AS Roma) and Islam Slimani (Algeria and Leicester City) to retain the coveted title.

According to CAF, the final phase of votes from Head Coaches/Technical Directors of the 54 National Associations affiliated to CAF and Associate Members, Reunion Island and Zanzibar, together with the other half of the 20-member Panel of Experts (10 persons) will be counted towards the determination of the eventual winners.

Meanwhile, no Ghanaian player was selected in the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa category) announced by the CAF.

The top five African based players announced are Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns & Zimbabwe), Keegan Dolly (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa), Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe & Zambia), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa) and Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns & Uganda)

