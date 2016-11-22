Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Former England captain Gerrard ends talks over MK Dons manager job

By GNA

London, Nov. 22, (GNA/dpa) - Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard has ended talks about becoming the manager of League One side MK Dons.

Gerrard, who has just ended an 18-month playing spell with American team LA Galaxy, was among those being considered for the job at a side in the third tier of English football.

But British media reported that the two sides had ended talks, and Gerrard's former Liverpool team-mate Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports on Monday night that the job had come too soon.

"I just don't think he fancies it," Carragher said.

"He's only just got back, he was in the States and his family didn't go over there fully, so I think it would be a big move to then move down to Milton Keynes.

"It may be came a bit too early, if it was six months or 12 months down the line then maybe there would have been a good chance of it happening.

"I don't think he is fully ready, he's still got to get coaching badges, that's not to say he couldn't do the job, but I think he maybe wants to get more experience."

Gerrard, who is also considering extending his playing career, has been linked with a return to Liverpool in a coaching capacity. And Carragher said he had no doubt Gerrard would move into management sooner rather than later.

"I think it's great he's making noises about going into management," he said.

"We've all been criticised for not going into that and going on TV.

"He's turned that down now, but the fact that he has spoken to a club means more clubs will be showing an interest and I think it will only be a matter of time," he said.

