Crocked Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan hopes to return quicker than expected



Injured Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan hopes to return to the pitch quicker than expected.

Gyan, who turned 31 today, has been ruled out for three weeks after he suffered a muscle injury during Al Ahli's league match against Al Jazira.

The Ghanaian was stretchered off after just 17 minutes amid fears he could miss the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

But the former Sunderland hitman is hopeful of returning to the pitch sooner than expected.

"It is very difficult for me and the club but I think I will overcome this injury very soon. I had to signal my coach very early in the game for me to be replaced and it affected our game plan in a way," Gyan told Goal.

"I will see the doctors for further checks and I pray the results will not be bad. We're now five points behind Al Wasl after the defeat but I have to be fit in time to help my club in the title chase."

Gyan, owned by Chinese side Shanghai SIPG, has scored two goals in five league matches.

