DOUBTFUL: Massive doubt surrounds Sports Cul's financial support for Ghana football with many unanswered questions

Many doubts have engulfed Sports Cul Ghana Limited's decision to splash a whooping mouth-watering amount of $44m package into Ghana football to give it a massive facelift.

The Ghanaian sports management firm announced the package at their office in Accra on Tuesday afternoon indicating their readiness to splash over $120,000 on the Ghana Premier League, the GN Bank Division One League and the National Women's League over a three-year period.

But huge questions have been raised as the mother body of the Ghana Premier League, the GFA, was not in attendance during the occasion.

It remains unclear as to where the package is being sourced from and what the management firm stand to gain by pumping such a huge cash into the league.

Communications Coordinator, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, at the event disclosed that they have partners in UAE but declined naming the said organisation increasing the already existing doubts about the entire package.

Other questions that are also unanswered include what Sports Cul Ghana Limited stand to gain after putting in such a huge amount of financial investment.

Names of some astute football administrators however popped up as board members of the Sports Cul Ghana Limited including former Hearts Board Chairman and now Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte as well former Sports journalist and now lecturer, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 in twitter

