AWC: Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi anticipating tough clash against Ghana



Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi is anticipating a tough clash against Ghana in the ongoing Africa Women's Championship on Wednesday.

The Nigerian are buoyant mood after they clobbered Mali 6-0 while Ghana rallied from behind to beat Kenya 3-1 in their opening encounters respectively.

The two West Africans rivals will go at each other at the Limbe Ominisport Stadium and Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbeni says her team is ready to face the Black Queens.

"We are happy, we won the first game against Mali and we are trying to refocus our game plans and mindset. We are playing Ghana in our next game, the communication with the group is that we are done with Mali and we have started preparing for Ghana" she said

"Every coach has their own style of controlling their team, that is the mindset of the Ghanaian coach.

"All the teams in Cameroon are here to compete for the title, and if the coach says they want to compete with Nigeria, it is fine and we are also ready. We are here to defend our trophy, we will take on them on the match day.

"We are taking on the Ghanaian team like every other teams in the championship. We will approach the game with our plans. The rivalry is not our problem but the game, I don't want to focus much on distractions off the field but the game and my team."

