Ex-Ghana striker Prince Tagoe partners Alassiouty Sport to organize football talent hunt in Ghana

Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe will be leading an Egypt-based Sports investment company (Alassiouty Sport) Scout & Academy in Ghana to organize a month-football trial

Young footballers aged between 18-26 years could realize their dreams of playing for top European and Asian teams when scouts from Alassiouty Sport start their maiden talent hunt which will last for a month.

They will begin the hunt for next international stars from December 15 in Accra and end in January 2017.

Players who will excel would have the chance to train with teams in Europe, Asia as well as their own Egyptian club Alassiouty Sport Football club. The club competes in the Egyptian second Divison. However, have had a feel of Premier League football before as they made their topflight debut in the 2014/15 season.

In addition to that Alassiouty sport will also scout for talented footballers between the ages of 10-17 to join their Alassiouty Football Academy.

Alassiouty sport is a sports investment company which began its operation in 2005. They are noted for scouting players in Egypt and transferring them to clubs in Europe and Asia with over 100 players being beneficiaries.

Alassiouty sport sponsors teams in Vietnam, Maldives as well as teams in Europe. They also boast of top class resort located about 45 minutes from the Giza district / Cairo.

