Sports News | 22 November 2016 19:40 CET
Free agent Ghana defender Richard Kissi Boateng starts training with Liberty Professionals to fuel transfer talks
Ghana defender Richard Kissi Boateng has started training with local side Liberty Professionals to fuel talks over a possible move.
Boateng, 27, is a free agent after leaving Congolese giants TP Mazembe.
The Ghanaian has been in the market scouring for a new club.
He has started training with the scientific soccer lads to fuel talks over a potential return to the domestic scene.
