OFFICIAL: Medeama announce Malik Akowuah transfer to Hearts

Medeama have announced midfielder Malik Akowuah has completed his move to Hearts of Oak after both clubs came to an agreement.

The Yellow and Mauves have announced the departure of the 27-year-old and have given their seal of approval for him to join the 2000 African champions.

This follows an earlier statement by the club threatening legal action against Hearts for tapping their midfielder.

But both clubs have resolved the issue paving way for Akowuah to join Hearts.

"Medeama would like to announce midfielder Malik Akowuah today joined Hearts of Oak in a permanent transfer, “the Chief Executive said.

"The two clubs have reached an agreement to pave way for the midfielder to continue his career at Hearts.

"Akowuah joined the Yellow and Mauves from Ashantigold in 2012 and contributed significantly to the club’s surge in the Ghanaian top-flight.

"He won two FA Cup titles and helped the side tremendously in reaching the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

"We thank Akowuah for his efforts and wish him the very best of luck for the future."

The club also confirmed the move on the twitter account.



Story by Ghana/Joy Sports