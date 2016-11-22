IMPRESSIVE: 2016/17 Ghana Premier League winners to pocket $400k

Winners of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League will pocket a mouth-watering amount of $400,000 for lifting the league trophy, Sports Cullen Ghana Limited have announced.

At an event to announce a $44m financial support a year for the Ghana Premier League, the Division One League and Women Football, Communications Coordinator of Sports Cul Ghana Limited, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare disclosed that an amount of $1.2m will be shared for the top four clubs in the upcoming league.

The winner of the league will take home $400k with the runner up will take home $300k.

"Winners of the league will receive $400k for their championship status while the second placed will also be given $300k," Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare revealed.

He also announced that third place and fourth place clubs will take $250k each.

The financial support will also see all the 16 Premier League clubs getting two modern training pitches each while the female football clubs and the Division One League clubs will get one pitch each.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

