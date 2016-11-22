Ebusua Dwarfs to name Kim Grant as head coach-Report

Ebusua Dwarfs are close to naming Kim Grant as their head coach following an impressive stint as a technical director of the club last season.

The Crabs have been without a head coach since the departure of impressive Prosper Nartey who led them to safety before leaving the club.

Kim Grant acted as a technical director as they negotiated their escape from relegation and is now set for the real deal as the head coach of the side.

With thousands of links in Europe Dwarfs will benefit from huge connections if they give him the free role to build the club into a standard one.

