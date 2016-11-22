GHALCA G6: Kotoko coach calls for focus ahead of Hearts semifinal showdown

Asante Kotoko coach, Michael Osei, has called for focus ahead of their mouthwatering G6 semifinal against rivals Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to take on their rivals this weekend after topping their group with a perfect record and no goal conceded.

They progress to meet Hearts who finished second and yet to win a game in the tournament.

Form guide is thrown out of the window in these games and Osei is fully aware of this stating his club must be tactically disciplined.

“The supporters of Kotoko and Hearts are always sparked anytime this fixture come around. We’ve tackled this tournament seriously because we’re using it as a preparatory ground for the forthcoming league.”

“So against a strong opponent like Hearts of Oak, we need to concentrate and be tactically disciplined before we can achieve good results.”

Kotoko will be hoping striking Obed Owusu continues his rich vein of form after banging goals in both games.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports