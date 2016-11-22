Inter Allies left back Ibrahim Alhassan joins Djurgardens IF on loan deal

Inter Allies FC left back Ibrahim Alhassan has joined Swedish side Djurgardens IF on a six-month loan deal for an undisclosed fee, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Djurgardens IF have the option to extend the deal of the hardworking defender at the end of his loan spell.

He left Ghana to the Scandinavian nation last week to complete the switch.

The 22-year-old played 27 league games for the Eleven Is To One this season (2nd highest)

He holds the club's record for the highest number of games started (26) and highest number of games completed (25) in the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season.

Alhassan was nominated for the club's best Player of the Season award.

By Nuhu Adams



