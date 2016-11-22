Stephen Appiah urges Black Stars to win AFCON 2017

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has challenged the Black Stars to win next year's Africa Cup of Nations trophy to appease Ghanaians.

Ghana will go into the competition which will be hosted in Gabon with the hope of ending a 34-year wait for an African title.

At this moment, most Ghanaians have written off with the team following the debacle of the 2014 World Cup,and the former captain Stephen Appiah wants Avram Grant and his team to win the title to appease Ghanaians.

“I think may Ghanaians are not happy with the team and that is also a major factor, they have refused to support the team and it is really having an impact on them,” he told Ghana Sports Newspaper.

“For now I think the only thing to win back the love of Ghanaians is to win the Cup of Nations in Gabon.

“When they are able to win it, Ghanaians will support them again and that will help them in the remaining matches of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”

Ghana are in Group D together Egypt, Mali and Uganda for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports