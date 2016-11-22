Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 22 November 2016 12:06 CET

Avram Grant on shortlist to take over as USA coach

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana coach Avram Grant has been shortlisted for the coaching role of the vacant US National team job after the sacking of German Jurgen Klinsmann.

The Israeli has been shortlisted alongside Bruce Arena who was in charge of the team when Ghana beat USA 2-1 in the Germany 2006 World Cup

Grant is said to have impressed the US Soccer Federation with the job he has done coaching the Black Stars leading Ghana to the final of last year's African Cup of Nations where they were beaten on penalties by Ivory Coast.

The former Chelsea and Portsmouth boss will be out of contract in a few months time and that could aid the Americans seal the deal with the Israeli without many complications.

Klinsmann was sacked as USA boss with his team bottom of their World Cup qualifying group following recent defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

Sports News

