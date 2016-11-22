Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango: Cranes can shock Ghana again at AFCON

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango believes the Cranes can shock Ghana and Group E opponents Egypt and Mali at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Onyango's heroics between the stick ensured Uganda qualified for their first AFCON tournament since 1978.

Uganda open their campaign in Port Gentil on 17 January against Ghana- a repeat of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group E match where they earned a 0-0 draw in Tamale.

The Cranes went on to beat Congo 1-0 at home and are second in the Group with four points; two behind leaders Egypt.

''Even though I think we are regarded as the whipping boys of the group, I think we can surprise the other teams. Our fans accept that we have not been there for a long time, so they are not expecting any miracles from us, but we want to escape the group phase,'' Onyango told FIFA.com in an interview.

''It will also be very good for us to play against Egypt ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in March. After drawing in Ghana, we believe in ourselves. If we did not believe in ourselves, we would not even go to the Nations Cup.

''We are, of course, aware that the winners of the Nations Cup qualify for the Confederations Cup. And why should we not dream about that too?.''

