Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan turns 31 today

Ghana capatain Asamoah Gyan is expected to throw a party to mark his birthday celebration today.

The Black Stars record scorer has turned 31 today and will mark the day in his base in the United Arab Emirates with a massive birthday celebration.

Gyan's career has been absolutely remarkable with loads of cherishable moments. He started his professional career at age 18 with Ghana Premier League club Liberty Professionals and has gone on to feature for seven different teams - including Premier League side Sunderland.

He currently plays for Al Ahli in Dubai on loan from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Asamoah Gyan is the country's all time leading scorer for the senior national team, having scored 48 goals in 95 appearances with his first coming on his debut against Somalia on 19 November 2003.

Gyan has appeared in three World Cups and has scored more goals (6) than any African player in the global showpiece.

In 2010 Gyan was voted BBC African Footballer of year, only to miss out on the CAF award award to Samuel Eto'o.

He is the only player to win UAE Pro League Top Scorer three times in a row plus AFC Champions League Top Scorer and 201AFC Foreign Player of the Year.

We at GHANAsoccernet.com wish Asamoah Gyan a happy birthday and more success.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com