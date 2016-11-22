Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 22 November 2016 08:36 CET

CAF slaps referee Joseph Lamptey with 3 month ban

By CitiFMonline

The Confederation of African football (CAF) has slapped a three-month ban on veteran Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey following his questionable performance in the recent Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal.

The decision was released by CAF on Monday after video evidence showed that a cross struck Kalidou Koulibaly in the knee and not his arm as believed by Lamptey. The referee went on to point to the spot leading South Africa's first goal on the day.

Referee Joseph Lamptey argue with Senegal players during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

According to reports, the Senegalese football federation, in their disgust at the referee's output lodged a formal complaint to CAF.

Senegal took charge of the game after going two goals down in the first half but could only get a consolation goal through the efforts of N'doye.

South Africa now share the top of the table spot in Group D with Burkina Faso.

The decision means that the veteran referee will miss the upcoming Afcon in Gabon next year.


By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Sports News

“The game should be played in the moment”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img