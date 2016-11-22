Hearts legend Mohammed Polo: 'Avram Grant is a huge disappointment'

Hearts of Oak legend and 1978 Afcon winner Mohammed Polo has waded into calls for the sacking of Ghana's Israeli trainer Avram Grant insisting the former Chelsea boss is a huge disappointment.

Grant has had an average performance with the Black Stars since taking over in 2014, winning 11 matches out of the 22 matches he has played.

The recent performance of the team, going winless I the last six matches has raised eyebrows in the West Africa country with many calling for his head.

And the former Hearts of Oak player and coach, Polo tells Peace FM 'Avram Grant is a disappointment to Ghana Football and if he cannot qualify us to the World Cup then it's a shame for us, especially his employers. Even a local coach is able to qualify us to the World Cup."

'If per the money he is taking from Ghana he is not able to qualify us to the World Cup then what is the basis of employing a foreign coach which comes with a wasteful cost to this nation," he interrogated.

The 'Dribbling Magician' Polo also lambasted Avram Grant, questioning what he has been absent do for the development of the game in the country since his appointment.

'Avram Grant has not done anything new to transform Ghana football, he has been wasteful to Ghana since taking over from Kwesi Appiah and has not developed any talent. His main purpose was to come in and help develop talent, but what do we see since he took over? He asked.

'The coach does not even stay and monitor our home-based players and with his attitude how can we get a strong replacement for the Black Stars' players? I believe after his contract with Ghana, Avram Grant must go,' an emotional Polo said.

