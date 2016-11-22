Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 22 November 2016 08:06 CET

GHALCA G6: Kotoko defeat WA All Stars to set up showdown with Hearts

By MyJoyOnline

Hearts of Oak may be the only team capable of preventing Asante Kotoko from successfully defending their GHALCA G6 title after the latter progressed to the semifinal stage of the competition with a win over Wa All Stars.

Kotoko defeated Premier League Champions - Wa All Stars - by two goals to nothing on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium to set the stage for a showdown against their sworn rivals who squeaked through to the semifinal stage with a loss and a draw against Aduana Stars and Medeama SC respectively.

Goals from striker Obed Owusu and winger Emmanuel Gyamfi, who has struck twice in two games ensured Kotoko came out tops in the thrilling contest.

Gyamfi opened the scoring with a delightful finish before Owusu added to the tally to put the Porcupine Warriors on their way to a comfortable victory and the top of Group A with 6points with Bechem Utd behind them.

Bechem will square off against Aduana Stars in the other semifinal clash on Sunday.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson

Sports News

THE FACT THAT WISDOM IS FROM THE ELDERS IS BASED ON THE FACT THAT, EXPERIENCE TEACHES BEST AND LIFE IS FULL OF EXPERIENCES. THE MORE YOU LIVE, THE MORE YOU LEARN.
By: WISDOM AMEGATSEY
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img