GHALCA G6: Kotoko defeat WA All Stars to set up showdown with Hearts

Hearts of Oak may be the only team capable of preventing Asante Kotoko from successfully defending their GHALCA G6 title after the latter progressed to the semifinal stage of the competition with a win over Wa All Stars.

Kotoko defeated Premier League Champions - Wa All Stars - by two goals to nothing on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium to set the stage for a showdown against their sworn rivals who squeaked through to the semifinal stage with a loss and a draw against Aduana Stars and Medeama SC respectively.

Goals from striker Obed Owusu and winger Emmanuel Gyamfi, who has struck twice in two games ensured Kotoko came out tops in the thrilling contest.

Gyamfi opened the scoring with a delightful finish before Owusu added to the tally to put the Porcupine Warriors on their way to a comfortable victory and the top of Group A with 6points with Bechem Utd behind them.

Bechem will square off against Aduana Stars in the other semifinal clash on Sunday.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson