CAF slap referee Joseph Lamptey with 3 month ban

The Confederation of African football (CAF) has slapped a three-month ban on veteran Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey following his questionable performance in the recent Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal.

The decision was released by CAF on Monday after video evidence showed that a cross struck Kalidou Koulibaly in the knee and not his arm as believed by Lamptey. The referee went on to point to the spot leading South Africa's first goal on the day.

Referee Joseph Lamptey argue with Senegal players during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

According to reports, the Senegalese football federation, in their disgust at the referee's output lodged a formal complaint to CAF.

Senegal took charge of the game after going two goals down in the first half but could only get a consolation goal through the efforts of N'doye.

South Africa now share the top of the table spot in Group D with Burkina Faso.

The decision means that the veteran referee will miss the upcoming Afcon in Gabon next year.

–

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana