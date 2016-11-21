Former Ghana international Quincy Owusu Abeyie recalls Thiery Henry’s golden touch

Former Ghana international Quincy Owusu Abeyie at a point in time shared the same dressing room with Thierry Henry and Dennis Berkamp and recalls one moment the French legend touched his heart.

After a training session at Arsenal I was waiting in the training complex on my cab, "he says with a broad grin.

' A big Mercedes SLR drove up and stopped in front of me."

The doors of the brand new car opened up, Henry was in it and looked at me. Where to go? "To the Brent Cross shopping center ," I replied. "The Arsenal superstar offered a lift to and Owusu Abeyie will never forget that moment.

Henry left his new car towards the destination of his talented teammate roles, until he suddenly mid stopped on the road ,, He looked at me and said. "Someday row you will also drive a fancy care like this."

According to abeyie that lift got him and he will never forget it in his life

