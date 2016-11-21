Medeama coach disappointed after exiting GHALCA G6 tourney

Head coach of Medeama, Evans Adotey is disappointed in his side’s failure to get to the next round in the ongoing GHALCA G6 tournament.

The Tarkwa based club missed a chance to play in the semi-finals of the competition after tasting a 2-0 defeat to Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A narrow defeat or a draw could have been enough for the Super Cup Champions to qualify for the semi-finals.

Their exit have paved way for Hearts of Oak to qualify for the semis hence likely to face sworn rivals Asante Kotoko.

Adotey is saddened by his side’s failure to take advantage of the opportunity to win the preseason competition for the first time.

“Is very unfortunate we lost by 2-0. We need just a draw, and even at 2-0 we could have still qualified if we had scored a goal,” he told the media.

“But it didn’t happen that way. We will just go back and continue our preparation for the upcoming season.”

Asante Kotoko will take on WA All Stars in the other Group match today after the game was rain-off on Sunday evening.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com