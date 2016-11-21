Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
21 November 2016

EXCLUSIVE: WAFA SC capture New Edubiase United defender Musah Nuhu

West African Football Academy have signed enterprising defender Musah Nuhu from New Edubiase United, GHANASoccernet.com can  exclusively report.

The lanky centre back has been training with the academy side at their Sogakope base for the new season.

But terms and details of the move has not been disclosed by both parties.

The former Wa All Stars defender had a stellar campaign last season for the relegated Bekwai-based side.

Nuhu was chased by AshantiGold and Inter Allies but he opted to join the academy side.

He was part of the Ghana U20 team which failed to qualify for the 2017 African Youth Championship.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

