Sports News | 21 November 2016 18:10 CET

Emmanuel Frimpong fires Arsene Wenger for deploying Ramsey as a winger against Manchester United

Emmanuel Frimpong has criticized Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for deploying Aaron Ramsey on the flanks against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Arsenal Tula player claimed that was a wrong move from his former manager.

''If you want the best from Ramsey play him in central areas or don't play him,'' Frimpong wrote on Twitter.

But Arsenal went on to steal a point at the death when Olivier Giroud headed in powerfully at the death.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

