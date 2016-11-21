Ghana's AFCON opponents Uganda to start non-residential training on Wednesday

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations Group D opponents Uganda will start a four-day non residential camping on Wednesday.

With the 2016 CACAFA Senior Challenge Cup still in balance, the Uganda Football Federation has approved the plans submitted by head coach Milutin Sredojevic.

The Serbian trainer wants to prepare his side well for their tournament opener against Ghana on 17 January in Port Gentil.

''FUFA will support the technical team towards preparations and planning for the 2017 AFCON Finals, Gabon,'' said FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein

''It is a challenge to the team not getting an opportunity to play in the CECAFA Senior challenge Cup which had been included in the Cranes preparations for the AFCON Finals.

''We have had to change the plans.''

Uganda's 25 man squad for 4 non residential training sessions.

Jamal Salim, Ochan Benjamin, Watenga Ismail, Wadada Nicholas, Okoth Denis, Batambuze Shafiq, Toha Rashid, Kassaga Richard, Lwaliwa Khalid.

Awanyi Timothy, Wasswa Hassan Mawanda, Tony Mawejje, Kizito Geoffrey, Kizito Keziron, Mutyaba Muzamil, Sadam Juma, Erisa Sekisambu.

Mucurezi Paul, Walusimbi Godfrey, Lubega Edrisa, Sentamu Yunus, Nsibambi Derrick, Serunkuma Geoffrey and Shaban Muhammad.

