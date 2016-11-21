Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 21 November 2016 18:10 CET

Ghana's AFCON opponents Uganda to start non-residential training on Wednesday

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations Group D opponents Uganda will start a four-day non residential camping on Wednesday.

With the 2016 CACAFA Senior Challenge Cup still in balance, the Uganda Football Federation has approved the plans submitted by head coach Milutin Sredojevic.

The Serbian trainer wants to prepare his side well for their tournament opener against Ghana on 17 January in Port Gentil.

''FUFA will support the technical team towards preparations and planning for the 2017 AFCON Finals, Gabon,'' said FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein

''It is a challenge to the team not getting an opportunity to play in the CECAFA Senior challenge Cup which had been included in the Cranes preparations for the AFCON Finals.

''We have had to change the plans.''
Uganda's 25 man squad for 4 non residential  training sessions.

Jamal Salim, Ochan Benjamin, Watenga Ismail, Wadada Nicholas, Okoth Denis, Batambuze Shafiq, Toha Rashid, Kassaga Richard, Lwaliwa Khalid.

Awanyi Timothy, Wasswa Hassan Mawanda, Tony Mawejje, Kizito Geoffrey, Kizito Keziron, Mutyaba Muzamil, Sadam Juma, Erisa Sekisambu.

Mucurezi Paul, Walusimbi Godfrey, Lubega Edrisa, Sentamu Yunus, Nsibambi Derrick, Serunkuma Geoffrey and Shaban Muhammad.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

our mind as overwhelmed by a power that do not able to be defined where could ANGELS to believe in, everything, everyone seemed walk away
By: Abel Belo da Silva
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img