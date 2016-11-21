McDan Promotes Peace & Love Football Tournament

Mr. Daniel McKorley aka McDan of McDan Group of Companies has is spearheading the organization of a Peace Match to create awareness of unity and love in Accra from October 31 to December 5 at the La Salem Park.

The tournament is dubbed “McDan Peace Tournament” and has drawn eight area football teams from Osu, La and Teshie Nungua to play for fun and awareness that Ghana stands for peace before, during and after the General Elections.

At stake is a trophy and cash prize of $1000 as well as other prizes for best performers and teams that discipline themselves.

Mr. Adjetey Adjei aka Dormon, chairman of La United who is head of the organizing committee said opinion leaders from the participating communities would be tasked to sign and give peace messages.

“We want to use this tournament to let the youth know that they should be agents of peace and shun violence as they are the future of the nation” he expressed.

Dormon advised that nobody should allow him or herself to be used by politicians and be dumped after the elections.

He hinted that participating teams will receive an appearance fee of hundred and fifty cedis, jerseys and balls with the runners up going home with $500 plus medals, while the ultimate winner takes $1000 and the giant trophy.

The players who scores most goals (Goal King) as well as displays and excites the fans (Best Player) will take five hundred cedis each. Some of the teams playing well and likely to win are Aviation Stars, Court Stars, Salem Stars, Kaklamadu Stars, Gormli Stars, Osu XI, Teshie XI and Nungua XI.

Mr. McKorley, a sports enthusiast, philanthropist and peace lover believes a nation and its businesses grow if there is peace and tranquility.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to practice and preach peace so that people will understand each other and not fight or insult during the elections.

He said sports is a tool for development, so he decided to support the organization of the Peace Match to entertain and educate people.