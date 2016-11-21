Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Game Boy Moves Up …In WBA Ranking

By Daily Guide
Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe
Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe

Ghana's Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe has improved on the latest World Boxing Association (WBA) ranking (Lightweight), DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Tagoe, who is preparing feverishly for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) title against Fernando David Saucedo has moved two places up (7th) on the ranking.

Russia's Petre Petrov is leading the pack, while Xolisani Ndongeni, Anthony Crolla, Emiliano Marsili and Evens Pierre occupied the second to sixth positions respectively.

He told this writer that “It is a clear testament of what Team Tagoe have done over the years, I share the honour with all who have supported particularly Baby Promotions for their relentless efforts.”

“This will certainly take my confidence to another level, I will justify my current status with a great display when I host my Argentine opponent on December 2 in Accra.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

