Bechem Star Lands In Sudan …To Seal Al Hilal Deal

By Daily Guide
Abednego Tetteh
Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh left Ghana yesterday to complete a mouth-watering move to Sudanese champions Al Hilal.

Tetteh who has been on the wish-list of many top clubs both local and foreign is said to have agreed on personal terms with the Sudanese giants after Bechem United initially agreed an offer with the side.

Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed a couple of days ago that the Sudanese have tabled an irresistible offer for the fast improving striker who bagged 13 goals in the Ghana Premier League

for Bechem United.
Tetteh also guided the Bechem-based side to their first ever FA Cup trophy which historically became the first FA Cup trophy won by a club in the Brong Ahafo region.

The striker has become a hot commodity after an exhilarating campaign with the Hunters last season.

He is seeking a move away after he accused the club of poor treatment – with club vowing to punish him for opening his mouth wide.

According to multiple reports, the youngster had also attracted interest from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade but the offer from the Sudanese giants is simply unavoidable.

Local giants Kotoko and Hearts were also believed to be interested in his service after his magnificent campaign in the just ended season.

