Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 21 November 2016 15:36 CET

Yaya Toure scores twice as Man City edge Crystal Palace

By CitiFMonline

Yaya Toure capped a surprise return to the Manchester City starting XI with both goals as his side earned a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Ivorian had not featured for City this season but showed no rustiness with his deflected shot in the 39th minute the difference in a tight first half.

Palace came back into the match in the second half and equalised when Connor Wickham, the substitute, got past Pablo Zabaleta and shot through Claudio Bravo on 66 minutes.

But City responded and Toure was allowed to convert Kevin De Bruyne's low corner from six yards to send City level on 27 points with Liverpool, who could only draw at Southampton.


Credit:Premierleague.com

Sports News

Genius is one per cent inspiration, ninety-nine per cent perspiration."
By: Thomas A Edison
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img