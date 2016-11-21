I'm unhappy despite winning two matches – Yusif Abubakar

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Yusif Abubakar has disclosed he is not happy despite winning two straight matches in the ongoing GHALCA G6 tournament.

The Dormaa based club defeated Hearts of Oak in the opening match before hammering Medeama SC by 2:0.

The former league champions topped Group B with six points but the former Techiman City coach says he is not happy despite reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

“I will not say I am almost there because I had only 48 hours to train them ahead of the first match,” Yusif told Asempa FM.

“The players were surprised because they thought I will wait after the first match before I start training with them. I told them since I have signed a contract I have every power and authority to train with them.

“I was on the touchline in our first match and we won. We don’t want to relax because I have to know them very well.

“I have been with them and I am still not convinced about their performance despite winning two matches,” he added.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Samuel Appiah | Asempa Sport