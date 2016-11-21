Rahman Rasheda rues unfortunate World Cup exit

Black Princesses captain Rahman Rasheda says their exit from this year's FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea is unfortunate.

Ghana managed a 1-1 draw with USA in their final Group C match on Monday.

What the result means is that coach Didi Dramani's side finished bottom of the Group and got ejected alongside New Zealand who were beaten 2-0 by second place France.

Rahman Rasheda who was optimistic of winning the competition expressed disappointment for failing Ghanaians.

" We fought hard but it wasn't good enough to take us to the next stage. So unfortunate! We are always grateful for your support. Thank you ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­"

The United States of America and France progressed to the knockout stage.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu