Nii Quaye Amasa Claims 2016 Best Miksi Cards Player

Nii Quaye Amasa of Flying Eagles was adjudged the Best Players of the 2016 Miksi Greater Accra Regional Playing Cards Competition.

He was rewarded with a certificate, medal, cash prize and products of Miksi by Promasidor Ghana Ltd.

Abubo Kosua won the Most Disciplined Club as Flying Eagles got the Best Supporters Club at the two day event which drew a large crowd to the Nungua Traditional Authority.

Aasha Game of Teshie were the Overall Best Club after they defeated La Flying Eagles 1000 against 970 at the final.

Mrs. Linda Nartey, Brands Manager of Miksi who watched the event with keen interest congratulated the winners and praised the spectators for showing real maturity in controlling themselves to the success of the programme.

She promised that the Miksi Playing Cards will be taken to other places for the whole nation to benefit. She urged the players to be disciplined always like they showed and make sure they protect the peace that Ghana is enjoying.