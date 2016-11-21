Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
21 November 2016

Medeama interested in signing Wassaman United defender Ampem Dacosta - report


Medeama are reportedly interested in signing Wassaman United defender Ampem Dacosta.

The Yellow and Mauves are seeking to sign the club's former Under-20 centre-back as a replacement for Daniel Amoah.

The absence of Amoah appears to have created a void in the side's defence, prompting the club to enquire about the availability of Dacosta.

Dacosta, 19, has been influential for the second-tier side in the past two seasons, scoring nine goals in 56 appearances.

He won nine MVP's in last season's Ghana National Division One League.

The youngster featured for Medeama's U21 side between 2012-14 but was shipped out after struggling to break into the senior team.

