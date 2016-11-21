Gideon Baah slowly returning to full fitness after suffering career threatening injury

Ghana defender Gideon Baah is almost at the end of his rehab and could be back fully on the pitch early next year after almost six months out.

The former Asante Kotoko man has had a nightmare start to life in the MLS and has been restricted to just a handful of games after joining New York Red Bulls from Finnish giants HJK Helsinki.

However just like every tough situation the defender is looking healthy again and is showing good signs of a man who has put the set back behind.

It's been a long road to recovery since that injury against Columbus Crew but finally there looks to be light at the end of the tunnel for the defender who can play anywhere across the back line.

