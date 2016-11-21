Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Medeama coach Augustine Adotey disappointed to exit G6 mini tournament


Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey was left disappointed after his side exited the G6 mini tournament on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves lost 2-0 to Aduana Stars to crush out of the competition at the Baba Yara stadium.

Goals from Derrick Sasraku and Bright Adjei condemned the Tarkwa-based side and coach Augusine Evans Adotey is gutted his side has been eliminated.

'Is very unfortunate we lost by 2-0, We need just a draw, and even at 2-0 we could have still qualified if we had scored a goal,' he told the media.

'But it didn't happen that way. We will just go back and continue our preparation for the upcoming season.'

