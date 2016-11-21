Hearts of Oak beat Swedru Professionals 3-0 in friendly

Hearts of Oak were comfortable 3-0 winners over Swedru Professionals in a pre season friendly game played at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Musah Ibrahim opened the scoring with only two minutes on the clock before Thomas Abbey helped himself to a brace on either side of the half.

Captain of the day, Abbey scored without a shadow of doubt his best goal in Hearts colours when he collected the ball from the right side of attack and dribbled straight across the box before unleashing a belter into the top, top, top corner from 25-yards in the 75th minute.

Last year, Swedru Professionals stood their ground and frustrated Hearts for long period of the game before falling down by a lone goal.

HEARTS XI vs SWEDRU PROFS: Silvanus Evans Gbeti, Fatawu Mohammed, Ghandy Kassenu, Robert Addo, Isaac Baadu (12 Kelly Addae Atingah Vincent), Aminu Alhassan, Patrick Razak (46 Samuel Anane), Thomas Abbey, Musah Ibrahim (46 Henry Jay Banks Lamptey), Daniel Kodie, Isaac Donkor (46' Maxwell Boakye).

Unused substitutes: Benjamin Mensah, Kingsley Kissi, Anthony Nimo Asamoah, Joshua Otoo, Alan Skido.

