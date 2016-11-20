How Ghanaian Players Performed Abroad: Dwamena hits treble, Asamoah returns for Juve plus Gyan injured again, Adomah sparkles for Villa & more

Ghanaian starlet Raphael Dwamena dominated the headlines among Ghanaian players across the globe after scoring a second hat-trick in three games.

In England Albert Adomah earned raving reviews from Aston Villa fans while midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah made a surprise return to play the full 90 minutes for Juventus on Saturday.

Defender Rashid Sumaila assisted a goal and former Liberty Professionals attacker Lawrence Awuley Quaye scored for Al Gharafa in Qatar.

GHANAsoccernet.com's El Akyereko has a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players fared abroad over the weekend.

ENGLAND

Dutch-born Timothy Fosu-Mensah could not make the Manchester United squad for their 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

Striker Kwesi Appiah could not make the Crystal Palace squad for their 2-1 loss against Manchester City.

Both Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp were involved in Leicester City's 2-1 loss at Watford at the Vicarage Road Stadium.

Andre Ayew started for West Ham United and played 61 minutes in their 3-2 loss at Tottenham Hotspur at the White Hart Lane.

At The American Express Community Stadium, Albert Adomah was voted Man of the Match as he assisted a goal to help Aston Villa draw 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion. Striker Jordan Ayew was introduced in the 55th minute. But Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu was not part of the Brighton squad for the game.

At the Oakwell Stadium, Ghanaian defender Andy Kyere Yiadom featured in Barnsley's 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Elsewhere at the Craven Cottage, Denis Odoi was brought on in the 76th minute by Fulham in their 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Christian Atsu warmed the bench for Newcastle United who managed a 2-0 away win over Leeds United.

In the League One, Oxford City posted a 4-1 win over Coventry City FC. Burnley loanee Daniel Agyei warmed the bench for Coventry but former Arsenal youth team keeper Corey Addai and Kwame Thomas could not make their squad.

Former Arsenal Academy player Abumere Ogogo was sent off in first-half stoppage-time while in action for Shrewsbury Town in their 4-1 loss at Sheffield United.

Crystal Palace loanee Hiram Boateng lasted 53 minutes for Bristol Rovers in their 0-0 draw with MK Dons.

In the League Two, Carlisle United squeezed a 3-2 win over Exeter City. Ghanaian attacker Derek Asamoah was unused by United while Welsh-born Ethan Ampadu could not make their squad for the game.

Birmingham City loanee Koby Arthur returned from injury to warm the bench for Cheltenham Town in their 1-1 draw with Portsmouth.

In the Premier League 2 Division, 17-year-old Ghanaian forward Edward Nketiah sat on the Arsenal U23 bench in their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur U23 on Friday.

Promising attacker Denzil Boadu was introduced in the 66th minute by Manchester City's U23 side in their 1-0 loss at Everton U23.

In the National League, Ghanaian Bradley Hudson-Odoi played 70 minutes for Maidstone United who were beaten 3-0 by Woking. Former Arsenal youngster Zak Ansah could not make the Woking squad for the game.

Former Birmingham City striker Akwasi Asante scored the consolation goal for Solihull Moors in their 2-1 defeat against Barrow.

Meanwhile former Watford striker Bernard Mensah could not get on the score-sheet for Aldershot Town who lost 2-1 against Macclesfield Town.

Striker Daniel Nti was introduced in the second-half by York City in their 2-0 home loss against Dagenham and Redbridge United.

Former Stoke City U21 player James Alabi played the entire 90 minutes for Chester in their 1-1 draw with Bromley.

FRANCE

Striker Abdul Majeed Waris has travelled the season without a goal as at matchday 13 as he played the full 90 minutes for bottom-placed Lorient who succumbed to a 3-0 home defeat against leaders AS Monaco.

Angel di Maria got on target as PSG posted a 2-0 win over Nantes. French-born Ghanaian kid Enock Kwateng could not make the Nantes squad for the game.

Former Ghana U20 defender Geoffrey Acheampong was left out of the Bastia squad for their 1-1 draw with Montpellier.

Elsewhere in the Ligue 2, 2015 Ghana U20 defender Emmanuel Ntim was in full time action for Valenciennes who were held to a 3-3 by Bourg en Bresse.

French-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei watched from the stands as his Stade de Reims side suffered a 2-0 home loss to Laval.

SPAIN

Las Palmas suffered their second team in five games and drop to 10th place after losing 2-0 at Real Betis on Friday. Ghana outcast Kevin-Prince Boateng played the full 90 minutes for the Canaries.

Thomas Partey was axed from the Atletico Madrid squad for their 3-0 home reverse against Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon.

In the Segunda Division, Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah sat on the bench for Cordoba who drew 1-1 with Mirandes.

AUSTRIA

In the Bundesliga, Kevin Luckassen warmed the bench for St Polten in their 2-2 draw with Mattersburg.

Elsewhere at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria Wien triumphed 2-0 over Ried. Ghanaian defender Kadri Mohammed warmed the bench for Wien.

Ghanaian youngsters Samuel Tetteh and Gideon Mensah were both in full time action for Liefering who split points in a 1-1 draw with Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz on Friday. But goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was not part of the Liefering squad.

In-form forward Raphael Dwamena scored his second hat-trick in three games for Austria Lustenau and fired them to a 4-2 win over Wattens. The former Sogakope Red Bulls forward also assisted the 4th goal for his side. He has now scored 15 league goals but 18 in all competitions.

Elsewhere at the Waldviertler Volksbank, former WAFA starlet Kennedy Boateng was not part of the LASK Linz that posted a 4-1 win over Horn to keep the chase on Lustenau at the summit of the table. Dutch-born Ghanaian Kevin Tano could not make the LASK squad for the game.

BELGIUM

In the First Division A, Genk sneaked past KAS Eupen 2-0. Eric Ocansey played the full 90 minutes but Bennard Kumordzi was unused by the winners.

KV Oostende consigned Westerlo to their fourth defeat on a row after beating them 5-0. Former Ajax Amsterdam youth forward Elton Acolatse was introduced in the second-half but Mitch Apau was not part of their squad for the game.

Both Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah were dropped to the Anderlecht bench in their 3-2 loss on Sunday.

Nana Ampomah was introduced in the 65th minute by Waasland-Beveren who drew 1-1 with Kortrijk.

Ghanaian defender Nana Kwesi Asare flourished in defence for KAA Gent in their 2-0 away win over Royal Excel Mouscron.

In the second-tier league, striker William Owusu Acheampong was in full time action for FC Antwerp in their 0-0 draw with OH Leuven on Friday.

On Sunday, defender Issahaku Yabuku starred in defence for Lierse SK who mauled Tubize 3-0.

DENMARK

Midfielder Joseph Mensah could not make the Horsens squad for their 1-0 away win over Lyngby in the Superliga on Friday.

Injured Danny Amankwaa watched his FC Copenhagen side from the screens as they defeat AaB 2-1 at the Nordjyske Arena.

Both Ernest Asante and Godsway Donyoh started the game for NordsjÃ¦lland who won 3-2 against AGF. Former Manchester City player Divine Naah was unused by the winners.

Former Brescia midfielder Mase Nana Addo Welbeck was dropped to the bench by BK Odense who won 1-0 against Brondby.

GERMANY

Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman came off the bench in the second-half to play for Schalke 04 in their 1-0 win over Wolfsburg. Ghanaian youth winger Bernard Tekpetey was unused by the victors.

Defender Daniel Opare could not make the Augsburg squad for their 0-0 stalemate with Hertha Berlin.

Eintracht Braunschweig were held to their second draw in a roll after playing a 1-1 stalemate with Bochum on Friday. Swedish youth international of Ghanaian descent Joseph Baffo played the entire match for Braunschweig but injury returnee Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was not part of their squad for the game. German-born Ghanaian Jans Gyamerah was not part of the Bochum team for the game.

2015 Ghana U20 midfielder David Atanga failed to make the Heidenheim squad for their 2-1 loss at Arminia Bielefeld.

Dynamo Dresden improved their stocks with a 3-1 won over Greuther Furth. Ghanaian forward Erich Berko was booked in the 80th minute and played the entire game.

Meanwhile in the third-tier league, defender Kwame Kusi lasted 57 minutes for Fortuna Koln who won 2-1 against Zwickau.

OsnabrÃ¼ck earned a 1-1 draw at Aalen. Both Marcel Appiah and Okyere Wriedt both started for OsnabrÃ¼ck but Wriedt was replaced in the 61st minute.

In the Regionalliga, Wolfsburg II posted a 2-1 win over Eintracht Braunschweig II. Ghanaian pair of Malcom Kentu Badu and Anton Donkor came off the bench in the second-half to play for Wolfsburg while Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh played the full 90 minutes for the losers.

Accra-born Daniel Kofi Kyereh was introduced in the 58th minute by Havelse who defeated Germania Egestorf 2-1.

Midfielder Manfred Osei-Kwadwo scored the consolation goal for Sonnenhof in their 3-1 home loss against Magdeburg.

Former BVB Dortmund midfielder Evans Owusu Nyarko watched from the bench as his Holstein Kiel side drew 2-2 with Chemnitzer FC.

Striker Mike Owusu warmed the bench for Hertha Berlin II in their 1-0 away win over Luckenwalde.

NETHERLANDS

Willem II managed to snatch a point from PSV Eindhoven after holding them to a 0-0 draw. Kumasi-born Portugal youth international Asumah Ankrah warmed the bench for the Eredivisie minnows.

Manchester City loanee Yaw Yeboah starred in midfield for FC Twente as they drew 1-1 with FC Utrecht on Sunday.

In other games, Ajax Amsterdam posted a massive 5-0 win over NEC Nijmegen. Reagy Ofosu was introduced to play the second-half for NEC but Quincy Owusu-Abeyie was unused.

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen was booked in the 25th minute and played the entire game for AZ Alkmaar in their 1-1 draw with Roda JC.

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu watched from the bench as his Excelsior Rotterdam side ended their four-game losing streak by beating Sparta Rotterdam 3-2.

Former Newcastle United starlet Frank Wiafe Danquah warmed the bench for Fortuna Sittard who surrendered their lead to lose 2-3 against MVV.

NAC Breda and VVV-Venlo shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw at the Rat Verlegh Stadion. Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong was not in the Breda squad but Johnathan Opoku played the entire match for Venlo.

Former Ghana U23 attacker Raymond Gyasi could not make the FC Cambuur squad for their 1-0 away win over Emmen.

Attacker Fred Benson could not make the RKC Waalwijk for their 1-1 draw at Volendam.

In the Reserves League, 15-year-old Myron Boadu came off the bench to play for AZ Alkmaar II in their 1-1 draw with HHC.

Young striker Felicia Ofori Lovette scored the consolation goal for Sparta Rotterdam II when they lost 5-1 against Katwijk.

Defender Carlos Opoku featured for Koninklijke HFC in their 2-0 loss against Vitesse Arnhem II.

POLAND

Belgian international of Ghanaian descent Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe scored the second goal for Legia Warsaw who beat Jagiellonia 4-1. Ghanaian youngster Saddam Sulley failed to make the Legia squad for the game.

Midfielder Aziz Tetteh was introduced in the 75th minute by Lech Poznan who defeated ÅšlÄ…sk WrocÅ‚aw 3-0.

QATAR

Babo Seddiqi Barro was injured and replaced in the 27th minute by Al Khor who lost 1-0 at Al Mu'aidar in the Star League.

2009 Ghana U20 star John Benson and Fred Dabanka played for Al Ahli in their 1-1 draw with Umm Salal on Saturday.

32-year-old Lawrence Awuley Quaye scored and defender Rashid Sumaila assisted George Kwasi to score for Al Gharafa in their 4-2 win over Al Arabi.

R USSIA

Neither Emmanuel Frimpong nor Awal Mohammed was in the Arsenal Tula squad that lost 1-0 against CSKA Moscow at the Stadion Arsenal.

ITALY

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu played the full 90 minutes for Udinese who lost 2-1 against Napoli at the Stadio Communale Fruili.

Kwadwo Asamoah returned from injury to play the full 90 minutes for Juventus in their 3-0 hammering of Pescara at the Juventus Stadium.

There was neither Alfred Duncan nor Claud Adjapong in the Sassuolo team that slipped to a 3-2 loss at Sampdoria on Sunday.

Young midfielder Godfred Donsah watched from the Bologna bench as they brushed aside Palermo 3-1. Swedish-born Ghanaian attacker Robin Quaison came off the bench to play for Palermo.

Afriyie Acquah continued his bench warming exercise at Torino as he watched their 2-0 away win at Crotone from the bench.

Isaac Cofie sat on the Genoa bench in their 3-1 loss at Lazio on Sunday evening.

In the Serie B, Sassuolo loanee Raman Chibsah scored the opener to inspire Benevento to a 4-0 win over nine-man Brescia. Inter Milan loanee Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for Benevento.

Patrick Asmah excelled in defence for Avellino in their narrow 1-0 win over Pisa. Inter Milan youngster Isaac Donkor warmed the bench for Avellino.

Former AC Milan attacker Kingsley Boateng watched from the bench as his Bari side posted a 2-0 win over Carpi.

Moses Odjer and Maxwell Acosty clashed when Salernitana travelled to hold Latina to a 1-1 draw. Striker Richmond Boakye is out with injury.

2009 Ghana U20 defender Bright Addae played in defence for Ascoli who drew 2-2 with Perugia. His Ghanaian compatriot Masahudu Alhassan warmed the bench for the visitors.

Ransford Selasi sat on the Novara bench in their 2-1 defeat against Frosinone.

In the third-tier league, Daniel Kofi Agyei played in midfield for Ancona who lost 3-2 at Teramo.

SCOTLAND

Midfielder Abdul Osman skippered Partick Thistle to a 2-0 loss at Motherwell. He was booked in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile at the Ibrox Stadium, former Leicester City starlet Joe Dodoo came of the bench in the 71st minute to set up the only goal of the game for Rangers as they beat Dundee FC.

BELARUS

Joel Famayeh and Dickson Afoakwah were both involved in action for Dinamo Brest who drew 0-0 with Krumkachy. But Latif Amadu was unused by the Brest.

CROATIA

Former Inter Milan and Genoa starlet Said Ahmed Said played for Hajduk Split who posted a 1-0 win over Lokomotiva Zagreb.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Standard Liege loanee Benjamin Tetteh came off the bench in the 67th minute to play for Slovacko in their 3-1 home defeat against Hradec KrÃ¡lovÃ©.

Former Tema Youth and Ghana U20 midfielder Derrick Mensah failed to make the KarvinÃ¡ squad for their 2-0 defeat at Sparta Praha.

KAZAKHSTAN

Striker Patrick Twumasi played 65 minutes and helped FC Astana to annex the Kazakhstan Cup after beating Kairat 1-0 in the final on Saturday in Almaty.

PORTUGAL

Youngster Ernest Ohemeng came off the bench in the 87th minute to help Academica Coimbra beat Feirense in the Cup game.

In other Cup games, midfielder Panin Boakye came off the bench to play for Vizela in their 1-0 defeat against Penafiel.

Osei Barnes played for Pacos Feirreira who lost 1-0 against Vilafranquense and exited the competition.

Portimonense continued their promotion chase with a 1-0 win over Sporting Braga II. Former FC Porto starlet Lumor Agbenyenu played the entire game for the winners while Emmanuel Sarpong sat on their bench. But Emmanuel Oti was not in the Braga II squad for the game.

SOUTH AFRICA

Ajax Cape Town's miserable form in the PSL continued when Maritzburg United defeated them 2-1 at their own backyard. Defender Lawrence Lartey played the full 90 minutes for the losers. German-born Dennis Danso Weidlich starred for United.

Edwin Gyimah flourished in midfield for Orlando Pirates in their 1-0 win over Free State Stars. But his Ghanaian compatriot Bernard Morrison was unused by the Pirates.

Former Wa All Stars youngster Joseph Adjei came off the bench in the second-half to play for Cape Town City FC in their 2-1 win against Chippa United.

TURKEY

Former Almeria midfielder Fatau Mohammed could not make the Gaziantepspor squad for their 3-0 home loss against Konyaspor.

Both Isaac Sackey and Nuru Sulley played for Alanspor in their 2-0 loss at Osmanlispor.

Midfielder Kamal Issah flourished in midfield for GenÃ§lerbirliÄŸi who posted a 2-0 away win over Kayserispor.

In the second-tier league, defender John Boye was in full time action for Sivasspor in their 4-1 loss against ÃœmranÄ±yespor on Saturday.

Jerry Akaminko warmed the bench for EskiÅŸehirspor in their 2-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor.

Midfielder Seidu Salifu could not make Adana Demirspor team for their 1-1 draw with Giresunspor on Sunday.

UKRAINE

Striker Kwame Karikari came off the bench to play the last 6 minutes for Stal Kamianske in their 2-1 loss against Dinamo Kiev.

UAE

Striker Asamoah Gyan suffered yet another injury as he was stretched off in the 17th minute while in action for Al Ahli in their 2-0 loss against Al Jazira.

ALBANIA

Former Chievo Verona young attacker Caleb Ekuban featured for Partizani in their 1-1 draw with Vllaznia ShkodÃ«r.

BULGARIA

Former Ghana U20 attacker Francis Narh was in action for Levski Sofia who posted a 3-1 win over Montana.

NORWAY

Adam Kwarasey won the Norwegian Cup with Rosenborg BK on Sunday. The Black Stars goalkeeper was unused as his side consigned Kongsvinger to a 4-0 defeat.

SWITZERLAND

Young Boys posted a 4-3 win over FC Sion. Defender Kassim Nuhu started for Boys while Ebenezer Assifuah came off the Sion bench to play. But Swiss-born Kwadwo Duah warmed the bench while Ishmael Yartey could not make the Sion squad for the game.

