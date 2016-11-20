GHALCA G6: Aduana hit two past Medeama to top group

Aduana Stars finished top of Group B in the GHALCA 6 as they recorded a 2-0 win over Medeama at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A goal in each half ensured the Dormaa side progressed with a perfect record.

Striker Derrick Sassraku put the Dormaa-based side ahead after 32minutes heading home a Zakaria Mumuni free-kick before Bright Adjei doubled the lead in the second half.

Aduana completed the perfect record after beating Hearts 1-0 in Sunyani in the tournament opener.

They face the runners up in Group A.

The result means Hearts of Oak progress to the semifinal as runners up in Group B.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports