Ghanaian born Qatari international Awuley Quaye scores in Al Gharafa 4-2 win over Al Arabi

Ghanaian born Qatari international Lawrence Awuley Quaye was on the score sheet for Al Gharafa in their 4-2 thrashing of Al Arabi in the Qatar Stars League on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute through Boualem Khoukhi but it was swiftly cancelled by the home side seven minutes later by Vladimir Weiss.

Awuley Quaye shot the home side ahead eight minutes later with an excellent volley from eight yards to announce the readiness of The Tigers to win the game.

Al Arabi pulled level five minutes later through Boualem Khoukhi to rekindle their hopes of fetching at least a point in the game but Al Gharafa scored two goals after the break to pick all three points.

The tension-packed game saw three Ghanaian-born internationals featuring for Al Gharafa with Rashid Sumaila and George Kwasi inspiring The Tigers to the massive win.

Both Rashid Sumaila and George Kwasi provided assists in the game to ensure they kept all three points.

The win means that the Al Gharafa have moved to fifth on the league table after seven matches in the league.

