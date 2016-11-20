Emmanuel Tagoe rises to number 7 in latest WBA ratings

Ahead of his bid to win a version of the world title when he takes on Fernando David Saucedo of Argentina for the IBO Lightweight championship in Accra on December 2, Ghana’s Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe has risen to number seven in the latest WBA Lightweight ratings.

Tagoe (26-1, 13 KOs) who holds the WBA International Lightweight belt, moved two places up to occupy the spot which now places him in good position for a shot at the WBA Lightweight world title currently held by hard punching Jorge Linares.

“It’s a big boost and the perfect motivation I needed to go all out and win the IBO title. To me the WBA world title is the ultimate and I hope to get my chance next year but first I have to win my next fight (against Saucedo),” Tagoe said.

“I thank God almighty for the love he continues to shower on me, my fans, my management led by Asamoah Gyan and the entire BabyJet Promotions team. I thank everybody for all the support you give me, it’s appreciated,” Tagoe added.

READ IBO appoints Ataa Eddie Pappoe to judge Tagoe-Saucedo

He continued: “This is not the time any celebration, nothing has been won yet. I’m still on the way to achieve all my dreams and the only way to make it happen is to work harder and with the backing of my coach and team, we’ll get there.”