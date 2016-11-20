Augustine Okrah joins Al Hilal

Former Bechem United attacker, Augustine Okrah has completed his move to Al Hilal after penning a two-year contract with the Sudanese giants.

Okrah joins Al-Hilal on a free after seeing out a two year contract with rival club Al Merreikh.

He banged 17 league goals last season in the Sudanese Premier League and finished as second top scorer.

He won the MVP and goal king award in his playing days in the Ghana Premier League.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports