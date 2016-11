GHALCA 6 tournament: Aduana Stars slay Medeama 2-0 to finish Group B leaders

Aduana Stars finished Group B leaders in the GHALCA 6 tournament after a 2-0 win over Medeama in Kumasi on Sunday afternoon.

Striker Derrick Sassraku put the Dormaa-based side ahead after 32minutes by heading in Zakaria Mumuni's free-kick.

In-form Bright Adjei doubled the lead in the second half.

Aduana managed six points after beating Hearts 1-0 in Sunyani in the tournament opener.

Thet will face the runners up in Group A.



